City of Charleston to honor George Floyd with remembrance ceremony Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local leaders will honor the life of George Floyd during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the City of Charleston said the American flag atop Charleston City Hall will be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Floyd at 12:00 p.m.

It will coincide with the start of his funeral service in Houston, Texas.

At that time, prayers for Mr. Floyd and his family will be offered in City Council Chambers by Reverend Matthew Rivers of St. John’s Chapel and Reverend Rich Robinson of Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy.

City Hall will also be illuminated in crimson and gold from 9 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, as a requested tribute from Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston, where Mr. Floyd will be buried.