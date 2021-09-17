City of Charleston to host multiple Wine + Food Festival events, some free

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston and Charleston Wine and Food Festival leaders are coordinating events throughout the city to take place over multiple days this spring.

Organizers are “working to bring to life a new multi-day experience on the peninsula that will be free for the community to attend,” as well as various events at Union Station and Brittlebank Park.

While the Culinary Village has been moved to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park, organizers say the following events are expected to be held in Downtown Charleston:

  • Opening Night kick-off: The Cistern on the College of Charleston Campus
  • Hands-On Cooking Classes Hub: The Camden Room at the Visitor Center
  • The signature lunch, brunch and dinner series: Multiple locations
  • Gospel Brunch: TBD
  • Shucked, the large-scale oyster event: TBD
  • The Beverage Hub featuring 12 beverage-centric workshops: TBD
  • Festival Finale: TBD

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES