City of Charleston to host multiple Wine + Food Festival events, some free

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston and Charleston Wine and Food Festival leaders are coordinating events throughout the city to take place over multiple days this spring.

Organizers are “working to bring to life a new multi-day experience on the peninsula that will be free for the community to attend,” as well as various events at Union Station and Brittlebank Park.

While the Culinary Village has been moved to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park, organizers say the following events are expected to be held in Downtown Charleston: