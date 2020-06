CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 has learned that the City of Charleston will make an announcement on the future of the John C. Calhoun monument in Marion Square during a press conference on Wednesday.

City leaders released the following statement:

“Mayor Tecklenburg, City Council and City Legal staff have been working on this issue for some time, and expect to be able to make an announcement on the future of the statue tomorrow.”

