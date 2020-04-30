City of Charleston to open most parks for limited activities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg announced that most city parks will open the first weekend in May.

The city is even closing Marry Murray Drive in Hampton Park to vehicular traffic from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily “as a temporary measure intended to allow more flexibility for social distances for exercise and recreation purposes.”

Activities at the parks will be limited to those that allow for social distancing; “no group activities such as picnics or exercise classes, or close contact court and field sports are allowed.”

Officials also encouraged citizens to consider wearing face masks while at the park.

Jason Kronsberg, City of Charleston director of Parks, said that “city staff will be out in parks acting as ambassadors and ensuring that everyone is following rules of social distancing….citizens using the parks will need to continue to move along and not stay in one area.”

Areas that pose a high-risk for virus transmission, such as “restrooms, stationary playground and exercise equipment, dog runs, docks, piers, and areas that encourage close contact sports,” will not open.

A few facilities are not included in the opening: Demetre Park on James Island, as well as the Municipal Golf Course, will remain closed.