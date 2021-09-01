City of Charleston to proclaim September as Sickle Cell Awareness Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – September is recognized as National Sickle Cell Awareness Month to help focus attention on the need for research and treatment of sickle cell disease.

Nearly 10,000 people in the United Sates have sickle cell disease and effect mostly African Americans.

The disease causes red blood cells to harden and form a C-shape and when hardened, the cells can get caught in blood vessels and cause serious complications for patients.

There is no widely used cure for sickle cell disease, but the Red Cross supports one of the most use sickle cell treatments, blood transfusions.

“We’re grateful to the City of Charleston for raising awareness of Sickle Cell disease and need for diverse blood donors,” said Jerri Fatticci, Interim Executive Director for the Lowcountry Chapter of the Red Cross of South Carolina. “We encourage donors of all blood types to make an appointment to help ensure there is blood on hospital shelves for when patients need it.”

The City of Charleston will proclaim that September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month Wednesday starting at 9:00 a.m. Community members can view live on the city’s YouTube channel.

Upcoming Blood Drives in the Lowcountry: