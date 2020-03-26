City of Charleston to provide $40,000 to public services, housing homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, Charleston City Council and the Community Development Committee approved an emergency ordinance that will provide $40,000 to combating the spread of COVID-19.

The ordinance reallocates money from the Community Development Block Grant 2017-2018 Rehabilitation Program line item to be used for public services and temporary living quarters for homeless/vulnerable people needing to self-isolate.

Some examples of public services noted in the ordinance include job training for healthcare workers, providing testing, increasing “the capacity and availability of targeted health services…within existing facilities,” providing “equipment, supplies, and materials necessary to carry out a public service,” and delivering meals to quarantined individuals.

The ordinance suggested using locations like hotels to provide shelter to those who need it, mainly the homeless community.

