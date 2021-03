CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Friday announced that the Municipal Court will open for in-person Traffic and Criminal Bench Trials beginning Monday, March 15.

Cases with jury trials are not currently being scheduled.

In-person proceedings were halted in January due to a spike in COVID-19. The state Supreme Court directed all lower courts to close in an effort to slow the spread.

Anyone with symptoms is directed not to enter the courts.