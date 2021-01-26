City of Charleston to vote on spending nearly $7 million to fix flooding downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council will vote on Monday to approve spending $6.9 million on the Huger Street and King Street Drainage Improvements Project.

The Huger Street and King Street intersection is one of the most flood-prone areas downtown and can flood up to three feet of standing water during heavy rainfall.

In 2018, a study was done that showed the changes that needed to be made in order to improve drainage in the area.

Those improvements include increasing storage in the area, upsizing select existing conveyance systems, and building a pump station to handle flow from significant storm events.

Phase one construction was completed in the summer of 2020. Approving the $6.9 million is the start of phase two.

The project would include the replacement and installation of nearly 1,300 feet of storm drainage pipe, 30 drainage structures, and approximately 420 square yards of sidewalk replacement.

Work also includes traffic control, fence removal and reinstallation, and temporary vegetation relocation.