City of Charleston unanimously approves anti-hate resolution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston city leaders are taking a stand against hate in the Holy City. In a unanimous decision on Tuesday night, council voted to approve an anti-hate resolution.

The resolution explicitly “rejects and condemns all such groups and individuals whose ideologies are based on hate, violence, divisiveness, and intolerance.”





Councilmember Robert Mitchell drafted the resolution. He says this document has been in the works for weeks; even before the recent violence at the Capitol.

“I think we have to get on with the business of Charleston and keeping people safe here,” says Mitchell.

The resolution also calls on the South Carolina General Assembly to “immediately enact a hate crimes law for the State of South Carolina.” Mayor John Tecklenburg says this is a call this council has already made in the past.

“We did this a year ago, in a similar action. We reject violence, we reject hatred, we have learned the lesson that love is greater than hatred in this city,” says Tecklenburg.

City council listened to community member comments during the meeting. Brandon Fish, the Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council, says he hopes that this resolution will inspire some changes within the city.

“Our Jewish Community Relations Council holds that antisemitism, racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, homophobia and any and all other forms of hate have no legitimate role in the business of our city and our nation. We want to thank our city’s leadership for standing with us on this principle,” says Fish.

Councilmember Mitchell says that multiple municipalities have already reached to get a copy of the resolution so they can begin to draft their own.