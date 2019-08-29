City of Charleston under coastal flood watch, officials monitor Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service is forecasting moderate to major coastal flooding due to a high tide expected this evening.

Officials stated that an 8.1-foot high tide expected at 7:58 p.m. this evening, and has issued a Coastal Flood Watch for Charleston County from 6 p.m. tonight until 12 a.m. Friday morning. At this time, rainfall is not expected to be a factor, according to the news release.

City Emergency Management officials urge motorists to use caution when driving downtown and to avoid flooded roadways.

The city of Charleston continues to operate at OPCON 3 as emergency officials monitor Hurricane Dorian and its potential local impacts. City officials will continue to meet daily to make initial preparations and are receiving regular updates from the National Weather Service regarding the potential for severe weather.

As a precaution, residents are encouraged to review the city’s Hurricane Information webpage, which can be accessed by clicking here.