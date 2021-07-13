City of Charleston votes to name track at Stoney Field after Lowcountry Olympian Raven Saunders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Tuesday voted in favor of naming the new track at Stoney Field after Raven Saunders, a Lowcountry native and two-time Olympian.

The shot putter from Burke High School made it big time in 2016, when she was selected to compete on Team USA in the Rio Olympics.

She will make her second Olympic debut in Tokyo for the 2021 games.

Saunders sent News 2 the following statement after hearing that the track would be named in her honor: