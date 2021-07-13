City of Charleston votes to name track at Stoney Field after Lowcountry Olympian Raven Saunders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Tuesday voted in favor of naming the new track at Stoney Field after Raven Saunders, a Lowcountry native and two-time Olympian.
The shot putter from Burke High School made it big time in 2016, when she was selected to compete on Team USA in the Rio Olympics.
She will make her second Olympic debut in Tokyo for the 2021 games.
Saunders sent News 2 the following statement after hearing that the track would be named in her honor:
😱😱😱 I’m super excited and thankful for this honor. I’ve always wanted to be forever ingrained in the history of Burke High and the City of Charleston. This is something that in my wildest dreams I never saw coming while I was just another kid trying to make a way out of no way. I hope that I can continue to inspire those to come after me that no matter what life throws at you, you must always fight back.