No curfew to be enacted in Charleston County or Peninsula on Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders with the City of Charleston held an emergency meeting on Tuesday where they decided not to issue a curfew for Tuesday.

The decision comes after peaceful protests on the Peninsula during the day Monday and because people were following curfew during the evening.

City officials say Mayor John Tecklenburg will have the ability to immediately issue a curfew should the situation arise.

Officials with Charleston County and the Town of Mount Pleasant will follow the city and are planning to not issue curfew as well. However, they remind citizens they will be quick to react should protests warrant it.