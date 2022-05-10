CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will soon resume enforcing a city ordinance that prohibits sandwich boards and pedestal signs from impeding the public right-of-way on sidewalks.

Enforcement had been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic as sidewalks were less crowded and businesses struggled to remain afloat.

However, the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Coordinator has recently received complaints stating that the signs make navigating sidewalks difficult or impossible for people with disabilities.

Beginning May 16, enforcement officers will begin citing businesses that are not in compliance with sign requirements. Before enforcement begins, the city will work with businesses to make sure they understand the requirements.

Businesses can apply for permits which grant exceptions to the rule. Encroachment permits “may be issued for some items… if certain criteria are met,” and Sidewalk Café permits “authorize food and beverage service on a public right-of-way directly adjacent tot he establishment.”