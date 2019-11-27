City of Charleston’s holiday parade and tree lighting happen this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The holiday season is well underway, and the City of Charleston’s annual holiday parade and tree lighting will kick things off in downtown this weekend.

Both the city’s holiday parade and tree lighting will take place on Sunday, December 1st.

The parade will begin near Colonial Lake on Broad Street and continues east on Broad Street to Meeting Street, where it will turn and travel north on Meeting Street before dispersing on Calhoun Street at Marion Square.

The following road closures will be in effect during the event:

Lockwood Boulevard between Montagu Street and Broad Street will begin to close at 12:30 p.m.

Broad Street between Lockwood Boulevard & Rutledge Avenue will begin to close at 12:30 p.m.

Broad Street (between Rutledge Avenue and Meeting Street), Meeting Street (between Broad and Calhoun Streets), Calhoun Street (between Meeting and East Bay Streets) & adjacent streets will begin to close at 2:00 p.m.

Following the parade, the areas noted below will be closed to facilitate the breakdown and disbursement of parade participants:

Meeting Street between Charlotte Street and Calhoun Street.

Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and Washington Street.

Washington Street between Charlotte Street and Calhoun Street.

The city says parking along the route, including Broad Street, will be prohibited on Sunday, December 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to ensure pedestrian, vehicular, and equipment safety during the event. Towing will be enforced.

The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will follow the Holiday Parade in Marion Square the same evening from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Those attending can enjoy live music and the tree will be lit promptly at 6 p.m.

Kettle corn, hot chocolate, coffee, cotton candy and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Families can also enjoy free visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.