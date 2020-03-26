City of Charleston’s ‘stay at home’ ordinance now in effect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s ‘stay at home’ ordinance is now in effect.

The ordinance began Thursday at 12:01 a.m. and will last for two weeks. It means all non-essential businesses in the city must close and non-essential activities must end.

Charleston city officials are limiting opportunities for people to gather in public spaces in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

You can, however, still leave home to get groceries, prescription medications, seek medical attention, and exercise while maintaining social distancing – all of which are classified as essential activities.

The following is a list of activities that are considered non-essential and will be closed:

Retail stores and shopping malls (except as exempted by the ordinance)

Fitness centers, including yoga, barre and cycling facilities

Entertainment facilities including, but not limited to: Music venues Theaters Museums Movie theaters

Arts and crafts businesses

Dance schools

Recreation and indoor sports facilities including, but not limited to: Ice skating rinks Bowling alleys Trampoline parks

Sporting event venues, including golf courses

Barbershops and hair salons

Day spas

Tattoo and body piercing shops

Private clubs (except for the provision of food for take-out and/or delivery)

The City of Charleston is asking for these non-essential businesses to let their employees work from home.

There are several jobs that are considered essential that will still have employees going to work, including nurses, law enforcement, grocery staff, food and beverage employees and news media.