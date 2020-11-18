City of Charleston’s warming shelter undergoing changes during this winter season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An alternative warming shelter for the city of Charleston is coming. This year, the city will use the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Fishburne St.

City officials say the warming center will offer individuals who are homeless a place to spend the night during inclement weather throughout the winter months.

Officials say COVID-19 protocols will be in place, when it is open, including temperature and symptom screenings.

“We do have isolation areas set up for those people to be separated from the rest of the group. Everyone will be issued a mask prior to entering the building and everyone, volunteers included, will be required to wear a mask at all times,” said Christopher Jardin, City of Charleston.

City leaders say volunteers will receive guidance and training to fill a variety of roles to support warming center operations including:

Set up

Registration

Food service (meal prep and distribution)

Clean up

Volunteer support will be divided into two to four hour shifts with different functions, some of which will not require contact with guests. Background checks will be done for all volunteers who want to get involved.

The center will be able to hold up to 80 people to help keep warm.