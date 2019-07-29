City of N. Charleston, Charleston County file lawsuits against various entities distributing Opioids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lawsuit has been filed against various entities responsible for the distribution of opioids in North Charleston and Charleston County.

In a statement from the city, they say “The City of North Charleston is committed to fighting the opioid crisis that affects the entire nation.”

The city is an active participant in the local addiction crisis task force which is compromised of local, state, and federal law enforcement. Earlier this month we shared newly released data that showed Charleston County leading the country in opioid distribution saying there are 248 prescription opioid pills per person in Charleston County.

In our region, Charleston County has the lowest rate of opioid prescriptions. In 2017, doctors prescribed more than 15 million pills which would average 38 pills per capita. The rate dropped to 29 pills per person in 2018.

DHEC 2018



