City of North Charleston cancels St. Patrick’s Day Block Party and Parade due to coronavirus concerns

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston has decided to cancel its annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party and Parade over concerns of the coronavirus.

In an announcement Thursday, Mayor Keith Summey said the cancellation is out of a precaution for the safety of citizens who would be in an environment where people are close together, which he called a risk factor.

“I don’t know if it’s worth us taking that risk,” he said. “We’ll be looking for some way during the summer- something that we can replace it with to help businesses in the area who will be sustaining losses.”

Mayor Summey reminded the community that those businesses are open normally and encouraged your patronage.

“Our concern is getting a lot of people together, congested, and not knowing exactly what we are dealing with,” he said.

The city said it is monitoring news of the virus and encouraged its citizens to do the same.

“We don’t want you to put your families or yourself at risk – that’s a key factor for us – none of us really know exactly what is going on, none of us know how quickly we’ll come to a conclusion or how quickly we’ll find something to deal with this,” he said. “It will happen. We just don’t know how quickly.”

The party was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Savannah, Georiga also decided to postpone its St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Wednesday.