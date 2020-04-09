City of North Charleston holds parade of gratitude for healthcare workers at Trident Medical Center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police and Fire Departments held a parade of gratitude for healthcare workers at Trident Medical Center on Thursday morning.

The event showed support from the city to recognize the hard, thankless work the hospital staff is doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to come today to tell you, Trident Hospital, thank you so much for taking care of our people. For stepping into harm’s way to save other people,” said North Charleston mayor Keith Summey during the parade. “Nobody has done a better job. We salute you and we wanted you to know how much we as a city, and we as people who are here to protect our city, know that without you, we would be nothing – God bless you, and we hope that every one of you comes through this well.”

Mayor Summey went on to say, “We are going to come through this stronger and better.”

He also commended the entire community of North Charleston on how they have handled the pandemic and said the best way to get through the crisis is together.

