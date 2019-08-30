City of North Charleston prepared for possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston is working with Charleston County to prepare for any possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

While it’s still too early to know what – if any – impacts the Lowcountry will experience, city leaders say now is the time to prepare, especially as we enter peak hurricane season.

“We’re prepared as best as we can be and as more information becomes available, we’ll keep the community abreast with changes in activity and what’s happening here in the city and what we need from them,” said Mayor Keith Summey.

Right now, Charleston County is operating at OPCON 3, which means the county’s emergency preparedness department is working on a normal operation level and is in a ready state.

