City of North Charleston to hold swearing in ceremony for Mayor, City Council

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston will hold a swearing in ceremony for the Mayor and City Council on Tuesday, January 7 at 6:00 p.m.

The ceremony will take place at North Charleston City Hall.

Returning Mayor R. Keith Summey will be sworn in for his 7th full term in office.

Several familiar faces will also be returning to the City Council, including Michael Brown (Dist. 1), Rhonda Jerome (Dist. 2), Virginia Jamison (Dist. 3), Ron Brinson (Dist. 4), Dorothy Williams (Dist. 6), Sam Hart (Dist. 7), Bob King (Dist. 8), and Michael Brown (Dist. 10).

Only one new member was elected to City Council: Jerome Heyward (Dist. 5).