CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is working to gather speakers for an upcoming dialogue series.

The “Living Everyday Life” dialogue series focuses on “those with lived experience involving the legal system.” Organizers are seeking victims of crimes and those accused or convicted of crimes to participate in the series.

There will be four groups, each consisting of eight to 10 participants:

Survivor of crime (male)

Survivor of crime (female)

Experience with the system (male)

Experience with the system (female)

The groups will be led by experienced facilitators and will discuss “changes, successes, and challenges” that participants have experienced.

Organizers hope that the dialogue will identify recommendations and areas of improvement for the Charleston legal system, which will be presented to stakeholders at a later date.

The first session will be July 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or 1:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. The second session will be July 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or 1:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

