Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Classes begin Monday at the College of Charleston. Masks and social distancing will be required on campus.

The college will host weekly testing events in partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The college will randomly select students to get tested throughout the semester. Participation is mandatory.

If a student does not comply with the testing, their cougar card access will be suspended until they have been tested.

Students who continue to reject testing can be charged with a student conduct violation and potential conduct action.

College of Charleston says they will continue to limit large gatherings to enforce social distancing but will try and host more in-person activities for students.

There are four different learning options: in-person, hybrid, online synchronous, where everyone learns at the same time, and online asynchronous which means students can take the course at different times.

The school encourages students to check with professors and class meeting schedules since how a class meets can vary throughout the semester.

Depending on positive case counts on campus or a professor’s individual health, in-person classes may temporarily meet online.

Students will have the ability to apply a pass/fail option to one course this semester.