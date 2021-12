CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has reopened Clements Ferry Road after a two-car collision temporarily caused the road to be shut down in both directions.

As of 11:45 a.m., Clements Ferry Road at Beach Hill Drive was closed and traffic was being diverted.

Traffic alert: Clements Ferry Road at Beach Hill Drive is closed in both directions due to a two vehicle collision. Traffic is being diverted. Motorists are asked to find alternate routes as CPD works to clear the roadway. #chsnews #chstrfc — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) December 31, 2021

The road opened again at 12:39 p.m.