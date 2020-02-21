CNN announces Town Halls in Charleston next week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CNN announced on Thursday that they will be hosting a series of Town Halls in Charleston ahead of the Democratic Primary next week.

According to CNN, the town halls will be held on Monday, February 24 and Wednesday, February 26.

The events will be held at Memminger Auditorium and will follow the traditional Town Hall format, where candidates are asked questions by audience members and a moderator.

The moderators have yet to be announced.

So far, only 6 candidates are scheduled to participate in the Town Halls, but CNN said that “other candidates who qualify” for next Tuesday’s debate will be invited to participate as well.

The schedule for the events so far is as follows:

Monday:

Bloomberg 8:00 p.m.

Sanders 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday: