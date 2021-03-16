Coach Bob Hayes posthumously elected to SCACA Hall of Fame

CHARLESTOM, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Wando High School football coach and athletic director Bob Hayes has been posthumously elected to the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association (SCACA) Hall of Fame.

The SCACA made the announcement Tuesday, noting that Hayes will be inducted July 25, 2021.

Hayes spent 20 years at Wando, serving as athletic director from 2000-2020 and as head football coach from 2000-2009.

He died in June at the age of 60.

To honor his memory, the Charleston County School District (CCSD) named the District 2 Regional Stadium, which was built on Wando’s campus, the Robert E. Hayes Field.

Wando’s principal, Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer, released the following statement:

“Bob Hayes was a pillar of the CCSD community and the South Carolina High

School League but especially the Wando High School Community – our students,

our athletes, our faculty and staff.

“It is impossible to describe how much he meant to all of us. I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Bob for 13 years and call him a true friend. He stood for all that is great about our school: commitment to students, athletes, family, and staff along with a dedication to excellence and an

amazing work ethic.”