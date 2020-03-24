Coast Guard crew medevacs injured man from cargo ship off Charleston coast

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter flys over the Savannah River entrance March. 15, 2019, as the Cutter Eagle transits down the Savannah River towards Savannah, Georgia. Air Station Savannah welcomed the Eagle crew as they arrived in Savannah for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Coast Guard officials airlifted a 41-year-old man from a cargo ship off the coast of Charleston on Tuesday.

Coast Guard officials say they received notification from the Teal Arrow, a 544-foot cargo vessel, reporting a crew member was suffering from a hand injury Monday evening.

The vessel was 173 miles east of Charleston.

A Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended a medevac and for the vessel to make best speed toward Charleston.

Once the vessel was within distance, an Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to make the medevac.

The aircraft met the ship about 50 miles southeast of Charleston where crew safely hoisted and transported the man to the Charleston Executive Airport where he was then taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for further treatment.