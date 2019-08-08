Coast Guard crew rescues 2 men, dog from disabled vessel near Stono Inlet

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Coast Guard crews rescued a man from a disabled vessel near Stono Inlet early Thursday morning.

According to a press release, Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders were notified just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday of a disabled 20-foot vessel with two people aboard.

A Charleston Metro marine unit responded to a call for assistance and embarked one passenger and a dog.

The other passenger advised crew members that he wished to remain aboard the vessel and await assistance from a friend in the morning.

However, just after midnight, the man stated his anchor was not holding and the vessel was taking on water.

Due to location and water depth, the Dolphin crew launched to assist.

No injuries were reported. The vessel’s owner will arrange plans for salvaging the boat.