Coast Guard crews medevac man who suffered chemical burns aboard vessel near Charleston coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 45-year-old man was medevaced from a vessel off the coast of Charleston after he suffered chemical burns over the weekend.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston crews were notified on Saturday afternoon that a crew member aboard the Southern Shark suffered chemical burns during a “tank cleaning,” according to US Coast Guard officials.

The vessel was located about 179 miles east of Charleston.

Charleston watchstanders later directed the launch of a helicopter crew to conduct the medevac.

An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin transferred the man to the Augusta Burn Center on Sunday afternoon.

“Due to the nature of this seafarer’s injury and the specialized care requirements, this air-sea rescue operation involved complex planning and seamless execution,” said Cmdr. William R. Cahill, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah Operations Officer.

Commander Cahill said the aircrew successfully carried out the offshore medevac after overcoming “challenging conditions conducting a very dynamic hoisting evolution in 10-foot seas and 35 miles per hour winds.”

There is no word on the patient’s condition.