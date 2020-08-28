Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton returns to Charleston, confiscated $238M worth of illegal drugs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The US Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton on Friday returned home to Charleston following a two month patrol of the Eastern Pacific.

Before returning to Charleston, the crew docked in Port Everglades Florida on Thursday to offload $228 million worth of cocaine and marijuana seized during the operation.

The drugs came from nine “go-fast” vessels, which are used for drug transport. They “intentionally travel at high speeds trying to avoid interdiction.”

Over the course of their patrol, Hamilton’s crew “detained… 25 suspects, transferred six others, and handed them all over to Federal authorities.”

In one such interdiction, the Hamilton and the USS Nitze worked in tandem to interdict a vessel off the coast of Panama.

The USS Nitze is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. The Navy vessel “deployed with a Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment Team, which enables Navy ships to conduct counter-drug operations and enforce U.S. laws.”

During the joint-operation, the Nitze “launched their HH-60 Seahawk helicopter to provide airborne support and disable the vessel while Hamilton’s boarding team conducted the law enforcement boarding.”

Inter-agency cooperation enhances the national security capabilities of each unit. This is especially important as crew sizes have dwindled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton launched in July, “along with an aviation detachment from the Coast Guard’s Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron,” as part of the Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) South.

A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL-753) crew interdicts a go-fast vessel trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, August 19, 2020.The Cutter Hamilton Crew interdicted eight drug-laden vessels while patrolling and detained all 25 suspects. ( U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL-753) underway in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, August 19, 2020. The Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton is one of two 418-foot National Security Cutters homeported in Charleston. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

A Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL-753) Crew interdicts a go-fast vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, August 19, 2020. The crew interdicted eight vessel’s trafficking illicit narcotics, apprehended 25 suspected drug smugglers, and transferred six others to federal law enforcement officials for prosecution. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

A crew member of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL-753) recovers narcotics in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, August 19, 2020. The Cutter Hamilton Crew will be returning to Charleston after completing an 80-day patrol throughout the Eastern Pacific Ocean. ( U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

Captain Timothy Cronin, Hamilton’s commanding officer, said that he is “extremely proud of [the] crew, [and] how they managed to sail short-handed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and still deliver tremendous results.”

Hamilton “is one of two 418-foot National Security Cutters (NSC) homeported in Charleston).

NSCs have “robust command, control, communication, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance equipment,” as well as “three state-of-the-art small boats and a stern boat launch system, [and] dual aviation facilities,” making them the most technologically advanced ships in the USCG’s fleet.