Coast Guard Cutter James crew returns home to Charleston after 75-day counter-drug patrol

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A low-profile go-fast vessel is shown next to the Coast Guard Cutter James in mid-May, 2020 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Central America. The James’ crew interdicted 3,100 pounds of cocaine and four suspected smugglers aboard the boat. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coast Guard Cutter James crew returned home to Charleston on Friday following a 75-day counter-drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

According to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the crew successfully interdicted four drug-smuggling vessels and seized more than 3,800 kilograms of cocaine and 3,300 pounds of marijuana bound for the United States.

Their patrol efforts were in direct support of the President’s enhanced counter-narcotics surge announced in early April.

The U.S. Coast Guard began the effort in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean where they have placed increased pressure on the drug trafficking organizations operating in Central and South America, according to the release.

The Coast Guard Cutter James works alongside USS Tornado and fishing vessel Taurus I in mid-may 2020, in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of Central America. During their patrol, James crew successfully interdicted four drug-smuggling vessels and that seized more than 3,800 kilograms of cocaine and 3,300 pounds of marijuana bound for the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Working alongside U.S. Navy crews aboard destroyers and littoral combat ships, the James crew, along with several other Coast Guard cutters crews seized or disrupted more than 43,000 kilograms of cocaine and nearly 10,000 pounds of marijuana.

The crew also conducted a narcotics offload in Port Everglades, Florida on Tuesday before returning home.

“This patrol highlights our crew’s sincere commitment to protecting the American people from our adversaries amid all the uncertainty caused by COVID-19,” said Capt. Jeffrey Randall, Cutter James Commanding Officer. “The James’ crew demonstrated supreme resilience and performed exceptionally as showcased by the results of this successful patrol.”

The Coast Guard Cutter James is one of two 418-foot National Security Cutters (NSC) homeported in Charleston.

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 3, 2020) U.S. Coast Guard Cutter, James (WSML 754), front, fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203), middle, and U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) transit the Pacific Ocean during a vertical replenishment-at-sea May 3, 2020. James, Laramie and Pinckney are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Aaron Malek)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES