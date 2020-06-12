Coast Guard Cutter James crew returns home to Charleston after 75-day counter-drug patrol

A low-profile go-fast vessel is shown next to the Coast Guard Cutter James in mid-May, 2020 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Central America. The James’ crew interdicted 3,100 pounds of cocaine and four suspected smugglers aboard the boat. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coast Guard Cutter James crew returned home to Charleston on Friday following a 75-day counter-drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

According to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the crew successfully interdicted four drug-smuggling vessels and seized more than 3,800 kilograms of cocaine and 3,300 pounds of marijuana bound for the United States.

Their patrol efforts were in direct support of the President’s enhanced counter-narcotics surge announced in early April.

The U.S. Coast Guard began the effort in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean where they have placed increased pressure on the drug trafficking organizations operating in Central and South America, according to the release.

The Coast Guard Cutter James works alongside USS Tornado and fishing vessel Taurus I in mid-may 2020, in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of Central America. During their patrol, James crew successfully interdicted four drug-smuggling vessels and that seized more than 3,800 kilograms of cocaine and 3,300 pounds of marijuana bound for the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Working alongside U.S. Navy crews aboard destroyers and littoral combat ships, the James crew, along with several other Coast Guard cutters crews seized or disrupted more than 43,000 kilograms of cocaine and nearly 10,000 pounds of marijuana.

The crew also conducted a narcotics offload in Port Everglades, Florida on Tuesday before returning home.

“This patrol highlights our crew’s sincere commitment to protecting the American people from our adversaries amid all the uncertainty caused by COVID-19,” said Capt. Jeffrey Randall, Cutter James Commanding Officer. “The James’ crew demonstrated supreme resilience and performed exceptionally as showcased by the results of this successful patrol.”

The Coast Guard Cutter James is one of two 418-foot National Security Cutters (NSC) homeported in Charleston.