Coast Guard says rocket launch most likely mistaken for flare in early morning water rescue call

UPDATE: The search has officially been called off by authorities with no further reports of findings.

Space X did launch their rocket at around the time the call for a flare sighting, so a possibility that may be what have caused the visual, says Coast Guard officials.

Officials continued to search to ensure that there was no one in danger.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coast Guard, Charleston EMS, and Isle of Palms Fire Department responded to a report of a flare out in the ocean.

According to dispatch, the call regarding a flare sighting came in at 3:36 a.m. on the Isle of Palms at Seaside Inn on Ocean Blvd.

Officials are on the scene and say that they are treating the flare as a water rescue until they are able to determine what it exactly occurred. The Coast Guard reports they have launched helicopters to help with the search.

