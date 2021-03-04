Coast Guard says rocket launch most likely mistaken for flare in early morning water rescue call

UPDATE: The search has officially been called off by authorities with no further reports of findings.

Space X did launch their rocket at around the time the call for a flare sighting, so a possibility that may be what have caused the visual, says Coast Guard officials.

Officials continued to search to ensure that there was no one in danger.

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coast Guard, Charleston EMS, and Isle of Palms Fire Department responded to a report of a flare out in the ocean.

According to dispatch, the call regarding a flare sighting came in at 3:36 a.m. on the Isle of Palms at Seaside Inn on Ocean Blvd.

Officials are on the scene and say that they are treating the flare as a water rescue until they are able to determine what it exactly occurred. The Coast Guard reports they have launched helicopters to help with the search.

