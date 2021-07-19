Coast Guard holding maritime security exercise in Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Jan. 21, 2004)-Justin Labonte, at the helm of a Coast Guard 27-foot SAFE boat in Charleston Harbor. USCG photo by PA1 Scott Carr

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Coast Guard (USCG) along with local, state, and federal agencies on Wednesday will conduct a maritime security exercise in the Charleston Harbor.

The exercise will run from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

It is designed to “ensure the Coast Guard and partner agencies remain responsive, proficient, and prepared to protect the public and greater maritime transportation system for foreign and domestic threats.”

Captain John Cole, USCG Captain of the Port, said that “the dynamic nature of the threat posed by our enemies, now more than ever,” necessitates “a community approach” to “protecting the maritime transportation systems.”

Over 60 agencies will participate in the exercise, including the FBI, CBP, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), TSA, South Carolina DNR, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Charleston County Sherriff’s Office, Charleston County Emergency Management, Charleston Police and Fire Departments, North Charleston Police and Fire Departments, Mt. Pleasant Police and Fire Departments, South Carolina Ports Authority, Charleston Pilots, Stevens Towing, South Carolina Maritime Association.

Capt. Cole said that the breadth of participation “clearly demonstrates the incredible partnerships that have been developed to make the Port of Charleston the safest port in the Country.”