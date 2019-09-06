Coast Guard opens Port of Charleston with restrictions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -The Coast Guard Captain of the Port Charleston has decided to reopen the Port of Charleston

The following restriction:

All deep draft commercial vessel movements must be specifically authorized by the COTP through the Port Coordination Team. Deep draft commercial vessels can submit their requests to uscgsecchasnprev@icloud.com or by phone to (843) 296-5520. The COTP reserves the right to deny any request.

The news release stated that the Coast Guard continues to conduct port assessments with our partners and will balance the safety of the port with the need to move commerce.

There are no current restrictions on recreational or commercial small passenger vessels.

Due to the potential effects from Hurricane Dorian throughout coastal South Carolina, mariners are urged to transit with caution considering the possibility of Aids to Navigation discrepancies or other hazards to navigation.

If mariners discover any discrepancies, please report them to the Coast Guard at: (843) 740-7055.