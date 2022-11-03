CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard early Thursday morning after their 23-foot boat capsized off the coast of Charleston.

It happened about five miles east of Charleston Harbor.

A good Samaritan contacted watchstanders in Charleston shortly before 7:30 a.m. to report that three men were clinging to the overturned vessel.

The three men were pulled from the water by the search and rescue crew and taken to emergency medical services at the Coast Guard station in Charleston “with no medical concerns,” the agency said.

“This is a prime example of how quickly things can go wrong in a matter of seconds,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Harry Seibert, the coxswain on the case. “It is important mariners check their vessel for all the necessary safety equipment onboard and monitor weather conditions prior to getting on the water.”

The owner is coordinating with a commercial salvage company to recover the boat.