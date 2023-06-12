CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) rescued five people Sunday from a grounded boat near the Isle of Palms.

According to the USCG, the 22-foot vessel ran aground on an oyster bed in Gray Bay around 5:30 p.m.

Two of the passengers injured their feet while trying to free the boat themselves.

A Coast Guard Station Charleston Response Boat took five people from the grounded boat and dropped them off at the Isle of Palms Marina.

The USCG is encouraging boaters to be aware of the weather and pay attention to changing tides while out on the water.