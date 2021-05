CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) on Friday morning responded to a small boat fire on the Mount Pleasant side of the Charleston Harbor.

According to USCG, seven people and one dog were on the boat when the fire started. They were able to put out the fire before USCG arrived.

Five people were taken back to the marina by Charleston County Marine Patrol. SeaTow took the boat back to the owner’s dock.

No one was injured in the fire.