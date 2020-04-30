1  of  2
Coast Guard searching for missing diver from North Charleston

Search patterns of Coast Guard and partner agencies crews as they continue to search for a missing diver in Port Royal Sound, South Carolina, April 30, 2020. Crews have searched approximately 785 square miles since Tuesday. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Charleston)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Agencies are continuing the search for missing diver, Alan Devier (49), of North Charleston.

Devier was reported missing from Beaufort at 3:42 p.m. on Tuesday. Since then, the Coast Guard and partner agencies have searched around 785 square miles of Port Royal Sound.

The Coast Guard Cutter Pompano crew and helicopter crews from Air Station Savannah will continue to search through the night on Thursday.

Agencies involved in the search include:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Savannah
  • Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston
  • Coast Guard Station Tybee Island
  • Coast Guard Cutter Pompano
  • Coast Guard Auxiliary
  • Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
  • Beaufort County Marine Rescue Squadron 
  • South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
  • Fripp Island Fire and Rescue
  • Parris Island Fire and Emergency Services

