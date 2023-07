SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Coast Guard (USCG) launched a search Saturday evening for a person missing in the water off of Sullivan’s Island.

According to the USCG, the man was last seen near red buoy 2 off of station 13.

He was wearing pink and blue swim trunks with palm trees.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to contact USCG Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.