Coastal City Aviation boasts majority female crew

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal City Aviation Flight School at the Johns Island Airport is breaking barriers, with a crew made up almost entirely of women leading the operation.

Two of the three full-time flight instructors are women, as is the Operations Manager. The high proportion of women leaders at the Johns Island location is a stark contrast to the national average, with women comprising only about 7% of pilots in the US.

Hannah Carlson is a Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) for the flight school, and also flies a King Air 250 part time out of Charleston. She says that her favorite part of being a CFI “is seeing students land by themselves for the first time and the excitement that brings.”

Left to right: Katie Dahl (student), Hannah Carlson, Melanie Ng

(provided)

Melanie Ng joined the flight school after working as a commercial pilot. She loves working as a CFI because “you never have the same day twice.”

Tina Peterson works as the Operations Manager. She was educated at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University at Edwards Air Force Base, and received the 2012 SC Aerospace Educator of the Year designation.

While women have a presence on aircraft, accounting for 79% of flight attendants, the women at Coastal City Aviation are working to help get more women into the cockpit.