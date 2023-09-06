CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Community Foundation (CCF) has received a $250,000 grant from Boeing to advance affordable housing and economic mobility in North Charleston.

CCF is a non-profit working towards equity, opportunity, and unity in nine counties across the South Carolina coast.

Mayci McLeod with CFF says the Boeing grant will be divided between CFF’s Place-Based Impact Investing (PBII), Economic Mobility Grantmaking Fund, and homeowner-occupied repair projects in North Charleston.

“We are thankful for Boeing’s dedication to supporting economic mobility in our region,” Darrin Goss, CCF President and CEO, said.

“Investment and collaboration between community partners is how we can make impactful change. Making sure residents have safe and attainable housing is one step on the path to creating financial stability,” Gross said.

CCF expects funding for PBII to create new affordable housing stock.

A portion of the grant will be put towards CFF’s Economic Mobility Grantmaking Fund, which provides technical assistance to projects and supports entrepreneurship and small business development in underserved and rural communities.

Homeowner-occupied repair projects funded by the Boeing grant will soon be underway in several North Charleston neighborhoods. The repairs will allow residents to stay in their existing homes and mitigate the need for additional affordable housing.

Over the past seven years, Boeing has granted more than $1.9 million to CCF to support economic mobility efforts in North Charleston.

“When families have reliable access to necessities such as food security, quality education and a safe home, true transformation is possible,” Lindsay Leonard, senior director of Government Operations at Boeing South Carolina, said.