Coastal Community Foundation responds to Mayor Summey’s letter to CCSD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizers behind the “Reimagine Schools” initiative issued a statement Friday following a letter North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey sent to CCSD regarding its “treatment of students” within the city.

Mayor Summey’s letter to the district addressed concerns he had over the lack of funding North Charleston schools receive compared to neighboring cities. He also highlighted an option to withdraw the city’s schools from the district as an option.

It’s an option that first surfaced when the district was considering passing the controversial ‘Reimagine Schools’ initiative.

The multimillion-dollar third-party proposal promises to improve more than a dozen schools within the district through a ten-year plan by creating three community-based innovation commissions. The schools in question have student populations that are predominately minority.

North Charleston’s schools and students are treated as second best. Many of our school facilities are in shambles, enjoying few of the upgrades seen at schools in our neighboring municipalities. The city, its citizens, and its businesses bear the brunt of financially supporting CCSD, all while being short-changed,” said Summey in the letter.

The Coastal Community Foundation said issues raised by Mayor Summey illustrate what they called long-standing challenges for many schools in the district.

“We are very glad to see our elected officials vocalize the need for major change, even if our proposal is what generated that energy,” they said. “Our goal is to call for change and see CCSD commit the resources to it.”

CCF went on to say, “Reimagine Schools is just one idea out of 71 proposals to address key goals the district identified in summer 2021 related to ESSER III funds following CCSD’s extensive community input process. Reimagine Schools itself is a strategy for community engagement. It establishes a fully-resourced process to gather input from the communities surrounding the schools in four areas including North Charleston, and then CCSD would fund improvement strategies that those community members identify.”

CCF said it remains open and willing to listen and engage with members of the community regarding its plan.

“To that end, we have posted our proposal online for public review, shared detailed responses to questions from educators and parents, and accepted numerous invitations to participate in community meetings. No matter what CCSD decides about Reimagine Schools, Coastal Community Foundation will support any new ideas or plans that will bring more balance and equity to the education of students in Charleston County — and we stand ready to invest in that change long-term.”