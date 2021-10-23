Coca-Cola, Charleston city leaders thank MUSC healthcare workers in a special way

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday morning, Coca-Cola Consolidated and City of Charleston leadership took the day to show appreciation to MUSC healthcare workers who worked around the clock amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today was MUSC Care Team Appreciation Day and many healthcare workers were given goodie bags, gift cards, and even meal kits as a way to say thank you to healthcare workers for all of their hard work.

Charleston Councilman Mike Seekings and Charleston City Mayor Tecklenburg were both in attendance to lend a helping hand.

“What brought us out here today was to come out on a Saturday morning and say ‘thank you’ to those who for last 18 months have been working the frontlines in some of the most difficult times ever,” Seekings says. Just to be able to hand them a little food and look them in the eye and say ‘we really appreciate you,’ what better way to spend a Saturday morning.”

Coca-Cola also rallied Chick-Fil-A and Harris Teeter to provide food to MUSC workers during the event.

“They’re happy, they’re getting some full bellies and some appreciation from the group,” Seekings adds. “They’re appreciative that’s someone’s come back and recognize that what they do is really hard.”

As the day went on, hundreds of MUSC healthcare workers were given pats on backs and many thank yous from care team volunteers.