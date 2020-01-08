CofC announces exchange program with American University Cairo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston has announced an exchange program with American University Cairo in Cairo, Egypt.

The program was supported by Hilton and Catherine Smith, advisory board members for the School of Languages, Cultures, and World Affairs, and their longtime friends Jonathan and Nancy Wolf.

The two couples have a decades old relationship with Cairo that began 40 years ago when they were all students at Georgetown University.

CofC President Andrew T Hsu and AUC President Francis Joseph Ricciardone Jr. quickly agreed that the program would be a good fit.

According to CofC, “the universities have similarities including their unbridled commitment to the liberal arts, while embracing the 21st century.”

Students who participate in the program will have “a unique opportunity to put global fluency into action….to expand their horizons and make life-long connections” according to Dean Timothy Johnson.

To make the opportunity more accessible, The Wolfs and the Smiths have created a scholarship for participating students.