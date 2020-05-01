CofC announces virtual Town Halls, focus groups, planning for fall semester

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – College of Charleston (CofC) president, Andrew T. Hsu sent a letter to the campus community on Friday, explaining how the college is moving forward in hopes of reopening for the fall semester.

In the letter, Hsu said that he would like for in-person classes to be held on campus in the fall, though he understands that the decision is contingent upon many variables.

To achieve that, 10 focus groups are “conducting research, modeling various scenarios, and making contingency plans for a wide range of possibilities in the fall.” The groups have been asked to submit written recommendations to Hsu by June 15.

As listed in the letter, the groups include:

Fall 2020 Academic Schedule/Calendar Workgroup (point of contact: Fran Welch) – purpose: to consider alterations needed/required to the semester calendar/schedule as well as any changes that may be needed for the classroom environment.

(point of contact: Ed Pope) – purpose: to prepare campus for the eventual return of employees. Please note that some employees may be able to return to campus before June 15, 2020.

(point of contact: Devon Hanahan and Jonathan Ray) – purpose: plan for an alternative Class of 2020 commencement.

(point of contact: Robert Kersey) – purpose: to formulate procedures and protocols for the use of the student emergency funds from the CARES Act.

(point of contact: Bridget McLernon-Sykes) – purpose: to consider medical/health initiatives necessary to protect the health and safety of our campus population, especially with the possible resumption of classes in fall.

Additionally, Hsu is assembling an oversight committee, “which will be made up of student leaders, faculty leaders, staff leaders, and senior team members.” Hsu is also asking students to share any thoughts they may have via email to covid19@cofc.edu.

Faculty, staff, students, and parents with questions or concerns can tune in to virtual Town Halls being held next week. Hsu and his senior leadership team will be answering questions and discussing plans related to preparing for the upcoming academic year.

Faculty and staff can watch at this link on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Students and parents can watch at this link on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.