CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two College of Charleston professors will lead an excavation of an historic African American schoolhouse.

Professor Richard Grant Gilmore and Adjunct Professor Joanna Gilmore will lead a three-week field study of the 1904 Long Point Elementary School.

The school will be the third African-American schoolhouse site in the country to be excavated.

According to the African American Historic Settlement Commission, there is little documentary evidence providing insight into the daily routine of students and teachers at the school. The excavation could provide new details for the historical record.