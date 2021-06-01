CofC baseball player hospitalized after boating accident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently-graduated College of Charleston baseball player is in critical condition after a Memorial Day Weekend boating accident.

According to a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf, Grant Smith was out on the boat with family and friends when he dove off into shallow water.

He “sustained severe spinal injuries,” including at least one fractured vertebrae. Head coach Chad Holbrook said that Smith underwent surgery and was in the ICU.

It is not currently clear whether Smith’s injuries will lead to paralysis, but Holbrook said it is a possibility.

Holbrook said that the family is expecting an update in the next 24 to 48 hours on Smith’s condition.

Ensuring Smith gets the best possible care is the main concern for Holbrook and the family, and they have set up a GoFundMe page to support that effort.