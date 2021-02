CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colonia Athletic Association on Monday announced that College of Charleston (CofC) men’s and women’s upcoming basketball games vs Hofstra have been postponed due to COVID-19.

The games were scheduled for February 20 and 21.

CofC said that the men were supposed to travel to Hempstead, NY and the women’s game was scheduled to take place at home.

Due to “COVID-19 protocols within the Hofstra programs,” the games will take place at a later date.