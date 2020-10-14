College of Charleston cancels spring break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) on Wednesday announced the cancellation of spring break for the 2020-21 school year.

Officials say that the decision was made in an effort “to minimize the health risk to [the CofC] community due to travel-related transmission.”

The college released a statement reading in part:

“We recognize that removing the weeklong spring break in March may be both an inconvenience and disappointment for some, but this decision carefully weighs what we have all learned over the past 8 months, with the goal of keeping our college community as safe as possible while reinforcing instructional continuity. We appreciate your understanding, support and continued collaboration as we continue to work together to overcome the challenges that still lie ahead.“

Instead, spring break is being “replaced by 2 days for on-campus review and study,” on March 2 and March 4.

The last day of classes will be April 21 and final exams will begin on April 23.

Other key dates include: