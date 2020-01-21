CofC Cougarettes place 4th in national dance competition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) Dance Team, The Cougarettes, made history by placing 4th in the 2019 UCA and UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship!

The Championship was held over the weekend at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The competition, which judged teams on “choreography, technique, execution, and overall effect” hosted 5,500 contestants from 42 states and 10 countries, according to the press release.

The Division 1 team, coached by Patrice Christian and LeAnn Boddie, placed 13th out of 242 teams in the jazz division, and 4th in the hip hop division.

The televised competition will air this February on ESPNU and ESPN2.